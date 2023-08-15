Guernsey's government is looking to students in an attempt to inspire interest in local medical careers.

Students from Guernsey's Grammar school and Sixth Form Centre have been partaking in a week-long course called "Taste of Medicine".

The scheme, run free of charge by the Medical Specialist Group (MSG), provides firsthand experience of working at the island's Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

By introducing what is it like to work at a number of the various hospital departments, teenagers may look to return years later once they have received their full training.

Inspiring the younger generation is hoped to help ease the reliance on temporary workers, who currently plug the gap in staff shortages.

11.8 million The amount spent on healthcare agency staff in 2022

Last year Guernsey States spent £11.8 million on healthcare agency staff, with an extra £800,000 spent housing those temporary staff.

That's more than double the year before (£5.2 million - 2021), therefore proving to be an increasingly expensive solution.

Max Raffray, a student on the course, said: "I've been able to experience things I wouldn't have been able to in the UK.

"The MSG offering it for free is incredible. I have been in the theatre so for such a young age to be in theatre and be able to see the anatomy is incredible."

Another who had enjoyed the experience, Grace Coulson, added: "Once I am a fully qualified doctor and once I have specialised I would definitely look to come back to Guernsey if there was a job open". Attracting them back to the island though remains a challenge.

When asked if Max saw himself working in Guernsey he replied: "Yeah definitely, if they sort out the housing problems and it isn't too expensive, yeah definitely".

