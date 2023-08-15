A number of outpatient services in Jersey have moved from Overdale to a new site based in Les Quennevais.

The Enid Quenault Health and Wellbeing Centre now houses departments including Diabetes and Endocrinoloy, Urology, Rheumatology and Neurology.

The services have moved under the government's new Health Care Facilities Programme, which involves emptying the Overdale site to allow for the delivery of a new acute hospital.

Samares Ward, which accommodates people who are rehabilitating after a stroke, will remain at Overdale until studies have confirmed whether the Westmount Centre can remain as part of new proposals.

The island's Assistant Health Minister, Deputy Rose Binet, says she is "delighted" that staff have begun to operate from the Enid Quenault centre:

"As a Department, our focus must be on providing the quality of health services that Island patients deserve, in the high-quality facilities that our dedicated staff need.

"This new centre sets a standard for the facilities we should be providing for healthcare in Jersey, and provides improved space both for operating clinical services and for staff facilities.”

The Les Quennevais facility was originally due to be kept for around five years but is now predicted to be a base for around 20-25 years.

Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Deputy Tom Binet commented: “The Enid Quenault Centre is the first to be delivered as part of the New Healthcare Facilities Programme, and is a significant step forward."

He added that it must be remembered that "political credit" for initiating the project lies with the previous government, and has "been taken to fruition" by this administration.

A full list of services moving to the Health and Wellbeing Centre, and their date for moving, can be found here.

A formal opening of the site will take place in September.

