Printing giant Kodak is looking to sell its shares in the company which prints most of the Channel Islands' local and national newspapers.

KP Services was founded in 2015 as a joint venture between Kodak and the former owners of the Jersey Evening Post, the Guiton Group.

All Island Media - the company which now owns the JEP and Bailiwick Express - is seeking permission from Jersey's competition regulator to buy Kodak's stake in the local printing firm.

Currently, it owns a minority stake while Kodak owns 84%, but the local business is now looking to take over Kodak's shares in the operation.

At its peak, KP Services printed more than 20 different publications on-island at its base at Rue des Pres trading estate in St Saviour, including The Daily Mail, The Mirror and The Sun.

The national papers are then shipped across to the other Channel Islands by ferry each morning.

Under the company's existing contract, national newspapers will continue to be printed on-island until at least May 2024.

A public consultation has been published on the JCRA website, with islanders given until Tuesday 22 August to have their say on the proposed merger.

