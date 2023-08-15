One of The Real Housewives of Jersey has been fined after admitting to spitting in the face of a customer in a coffee shop.

Jane Mary Rayner, 59, pleaded guilty to the assault charge she was facing and was fined £1,500 at the island's Magistrate's Court on Monday 14 August 2023.

The court heard how Rayner spotted the victim working inside the Cooper & Co coffee shop at Castle Quay in St Helier on Tuesday 13 June.

She reportedly put up her middle finger before entering the coffee shop, shouting at the man and spitting in his face.

Rayner is said to have felt "profoundly sorry and embarrassed" by her actions, which her lawyer described as "out of character".

She was one of the original line-ups of the Channel Islands-based reality TV series, which ran for two series between 2020 and 2022.

Speaking to ITV Channel before the series premiered, she said the low crime rate and friendly people are one of the things she loved most about living in Jersey.

