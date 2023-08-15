A 'fan zone' screening the semi-final of the FIFA Women's World Cup between England and Australia is being created in Jersey, organised by the island's government.

It will be open at Liberty Wharf in St Helier between 10am and 2pm on Wednesday 16 August.

Four 55-inch televisions will be installed in the al fresco area towards the main entrance at Liberation Square, with businesses opening "to create a community atmosphere".

Up to 200 people will be able to watch the match from the fan zone.

Jersey's government says the setup could be repeated again in future if the pilot is successful.

Deputy Lucy Stephenson, the assistant minister responsible for sport, hopes the scheme will be a win/win - supporting grassroots sports while also staging events which support the local economy.

She said: "A World Cup semi-final featuring a team supported by many islanders is a brilliant occasion to celebrate and enjoy, in any sport, and I am so happy that we have been able to use this opportunity to hold our Fan Zone pilot at Liberty Wharf.

"The promotion of women’s sport in Jersey is something I am extremely passionate about and I really hope this is something that people of all ages and demographics are keen to engage with."

If the Lionesses make it through to Sunday's World Cup Final, the government and Parish of St Helier say they will hold a similar event this weekend.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: