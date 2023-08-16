Play Brightcove video

Football fans in Jersey gathered in a new "fan zone" at Liberty Wharf to watch England and Australia compete in the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final

Hundreds of islanders turned out at Liberty Wharf on Wednesday morning to watch England's 3-1 win against Australia from Jersey's new "fan zone".

The St Helier shopping centre played host to both England and Aussie fans, with the former celebrating an impressive and historic victory.

Libby Barnett, captain of the Jersey women's football team, said: "It's great to see loads of people down here enjoying the lionesses... fingers crossed this is the start of something bigger.

"It's fantastic for people to be here enjoying women's sport together and hopefully community events like this will be on the regular in future."

Jersey's fan zone is set to re-open again on Sunday 20 August when the Lionesses take on Spain in the Women's World Cup final. Kick-off is at 11am.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: