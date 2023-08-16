Islanders react to Jersey Chief Minister's 'tampon tax' U-turn

Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

Islanders in Jersey are reacting to Deputy Kristina Moore's decision to go back on her own previously-agreed plans to remove GST from the sale of period products as she no longer feels it is necessary.

The Chief Minister was the politician who called for GST to be scrapped back when she was Chair of the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel and a senator.

However, since becoming leader last July now disputes the need to remove the levy as her government has instead made sanitary products free to collect from schools, public toilets and "a small number of community premises", including Beresford Street Kitchen, Mind Jersey and Jersey Library.

One of the boxes of free period products that the government says removes the need to exempt them from GST. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Deputy Moore said in a statement to ITV News: "We have made period products free at more than 14 locations across Jersey. We have supplied more than 110,000 to Islanders so far, and we are continuing to increase the supply as we widen the scheme to include public loos from late August. "That is a more effective way to address period poverty than removing GST – a saving which experience shows retailers might never pass on to Islanders."

However in response, Mark Cox, CEO of Channel Islands Co-operative Society, tweeted: "We would have no hesitation in passing the reduction if GST was removed."

Deputy Mary Le Hegarat of St Helier North said: "It is a known fact that there are many islanders who would be eligible for certain things through the Social Security system. We know that not everybody claims what they are entitled to, so here we are again in a position where we are making an assumption that somebody who needs something will be willing and able to go in and get those products for free."

Play Brightcove video

Deputy Mary Le Hegarat says it is wrong for Jersey to be the only place in the British Isles that still levies period products

Jersey resident and campaigner Emily Smith added that the range of products that have been made available for free are not suitable for all women.

She said: "I know a lot of sanitary towels that have been donated have wings, but lots of people don't wear them, and no environmentally-friendly protection has been offered either.

"There are a huge amount of people who would never feel comfortable going into a public place and asking for sanitary protection.

"It's a real shame that the government's gone back on its plans to remove GST. Also, how long is the government realistically going to be able to provide free sanitary protection?"

Play Brightcove video

Emily Smith says the government needs to review its range of free period products

Deputy Kristina Moore successfully brought forward a proposition to remove the 5% GST from period products last April, but wants the new Assembly to vote to rescind it when they return to the States in September.

Social Security Minister, Deputy Elaine Millar, will be supporting the Chief Minister as she says: "If you spend £5 a month on period products, taking GST off with save you 25p which is £3 a year. By getting free products, you're not paying anything - you will save £60 a year as you're not spending the £5 in the first place."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: