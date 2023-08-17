The Channel Islands' A-Level pass rate has fallen to its lowest level in the last five years, but school leavers still outperformed the UK average.

98% of students in the Bailiwick of Guernsey achieved a passing grade, with 97.8% of Jersey students and just 97.2% of students in England doing the same.

But fewer school leavers in the Channel Islands achieved the top grades - A* or A - compared to the UK.

27.2% UK students with A* or A grades

24.5% Jersey students with A* or A grades

21.9% Guernsey students with A* or A grades

Jersey's Victoria College set a new record for exam-based A*-C grades, with a percentage over 90%. Credit: Victoria College

This year marks the first time exam boards have returned to a pre-pandemic grading system, with fewer students across the British Isles achieving top marks than at any point since 2019.

Last year, Guernsey had a pass rate of 99.3%, with over 31% of grades awarded being A or A*.

Jersey's 2022 pass rate was 98.9%, with nearly 38% of students receiving an A* or A grade.

This summer's exams were the first external assessments the class of 2023 were able to take.

When the students were taking part in their GCSEs in 2021, exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and teacher-assessed grades were used instead.

Carl Howarth, the Principal of Jersey College for Girls, said: “ While the grade boundaries returned to ‘normal’, this cohort didn’t have a 2019 ‘normal’ experience.

"They learnt to work online at home and had not had the benefit of vital exam hall experience and, with their teachers, didn’t have the certainty of where the grade boundaries would be this year."

JCG had a 100% pass rate, with nearly 40% of students acheiving the top grades - A* or A. Credit: Jersey College for Girls

Overall, 100% of students who took the International Baccalaureate (IB) in Jersey and Guernsey passed their exams, compared to the worldwide pass rate of 79.3%.

Jersey's Education Minister, Deputy Inna Gardiner, said: "I offer congratulations to every single student who has received their results today.

"Our students have worked very hard under very difficult circumstances, through the challenges of COVID-19.

"I would encourage you all to feel proud of your own individual results and wish you all the best of luck in the future."

Guernsey's Ladies’ College saw over a third of the pupils achieving A*/A grades. Credit: The Ladies' College

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, the president of Guernsey's Education Committee said: "This year has yet again demonstrated our students’ tenacity and hard work, as they receive their A-Level, IB, technical exam, and vocational exam results.

"I have no doubt that many students and their parents and carers will have been quite nervous in the lead-up to today, as Level 3 results are a significant step in the education journey before students either move into higher education or the world of work."

Students who didn't get the results they were hoping for are being encouraged to contact Skills Jersey or Careers Guernsey:

Skills Jersey : 01534 449440 / skillsjersey@gov.je

Careers Guernsey: 01481 706565 / careersguernsey@gov.gg

