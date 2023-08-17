A man, 25, has been arrested in connection with helping three Albanian migrants enter Guernsey illegally.

They were caught attempting to enter the bailiwick using a private boat from France on the weekend of Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 July 2023.

The man has since appeared before the island's Magistrate's Court where he was remanded pending a committal hearing later this year, while the migrants were safely returned to France.

Guernsey's Border Agency says checks are carried out as people arrive on the island by air or sea to ensure visitors disembarking have the correct immigration documents.

It says its officers identify and deal with "a number" of people attempting to enter the bailiwick illegally every year, and they are refused entry and returned to their safe country of origin.

A spokesperson for Bailiwick Law Enforcement said it takes illegal immigration offences "incredibly seriously".

The agency said: "Due to our proximity to Europe, the risk of organised crime groups seeking to facilitate illegal entrants travelling into or transiting through the bailiwick has always been present and is a threat to the Common Travel Area.

"To tackle such offences, we plan and prepare alongside our colleagues in the Guernsey Police and other stakeholders across the States departments.

"We also work very closely with neighbouring jurisdictions to monitor the likelihood and associated risk to the bailiwick in terms of organised crime activity."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

