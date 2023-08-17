Play Brightcove video

This year marks a century since Guernsey first staged the West Show.

The traditional agricultural and horticultural event may now be a staple of the island's calendar, but this wasn't always the case.

The West Show started out in 1913 but just a year later the outbreak of the First World War led to the show being cancelled, before it returned in 1915.

Though it's not quite old enough for Queen Victoria to have seen the festivities, King George V did pay a visit in 1921.

The show remains a special chance for the community to come together and have fun. As the years have gone by, the event has grown - and with that has come new acts and amusements.

For example, early participants in the first show of 1913 would not expect the motorbike show, demonstrating how the event has changed and modernised whilst maintaining its founding principles.

A more traditional means of entertainment was the four dairy farms shown this year, which included pigs, goats and sheep. "We've been coming for something like 40 years", said one atteendee. "It's very nice. West is best".

Another said: "It's really exciting and I like seeing all the different activities!"

