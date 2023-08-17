Pubs in Jersey will be allowed to open earlier than normal on Sunday 20 August, after the Bailiff agreed to change the island's licensing laws.

It comes after the recent success of the Lionesses, who have made it through to the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

For one day only, licensed bars, pubs and restaurants showing the big game will be able to open their doors from 10am and begin serving alcohol from 10:30am.

Normally, the island's pubs are banned from opening before 11am - which is when the match kicks off.

Jersey's Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq, is responsible for the island's licensing laws.

He said: "The Lionesses have already done marvellously in this challenging World Cup, facing very strong competition.

"It, therefore, is entirely appropriate to enable islanders who wish to come together in bars and pubs to watch what is set to be a memorable World Cup Final.

"By bringing forward opening times of licensed venues, I hope this will ensure patrons are seated for the match and that venues are afforded more time to serve their customers before the start of the game."

Closing times will not be affected.

