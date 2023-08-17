Several roads had to be closed after a car flipped over a wall in Jersey.

The accident happened at around 10pm on Wednesday night at the junction of St John's Road and Roussel Street in St Helier.

Footage shows a silver vehicle upside down at the scene.

Police, ambulance and fire crews all attended.

It's not currently known how many people were in the vehicle or if anyone was injured.

The roads have since reopened.

