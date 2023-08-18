Three times as many football fans will be able to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup final from Jersey's dedicated "fan zone" at Liberty Wharf on Sunday.

For Wednesday's semi-final, the island's government said around 200 people would be able to attend - now it's upped the ante following the Lionesses' impressive victory, with around 600 fans able to watch the final from the St Helier shopping centre this weekend.

The extra space has been made possible as Vittoria has joined the other establishments at Liberty Wharf in opening its doors for the big game.

Where Wednesday's game was shown on four 55-inch screens, Sunday's historic match - England's first World Cup final in 57 years - will be broadcast across 11 screens throughout the newly expanded fan zone.

Though the size of the screens has not been increased, it is hoped the greater number will satisfy the growing crowds.

Deputy Lucy Stephenson, the Assistant Minister responsible for sport said: “People can often remember where they were when historic events or achievements take place around the world, and it would be lovely if hundreds of islanders can remember that they watched the match with fellow football fans in central St Helier when England won the Women’s World Cup for the first time."

The news follows the decision from Jersey's Bailiff to temporarily change the island's licensing laws to allow pubs to open early for the Lionesses' final.

The FIFA Women's World Cup final kicks off at 11am on Sunday 23 August.

