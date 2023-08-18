Guernsey Police are investigating reports that a man in his early 20s acted inappropriately towards multiple women at the island's West Show.

The incident is understood to have happened inside the event's beer tent on the evening of Thursday 17 August.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen what happened or has information to call them on 01481 222 222 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111.

The West Show is a traditional agricultural and horticultural event in Guernsey that is marking its centenary this year, with thousands of residents and visitors attending the two-day event.

