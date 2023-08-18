Three men have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter as part of Jersey Police's investigation into the Haut du Mont explosion.

The block of flats on Pier Road in St Helier was destroyed in the early hours of Saturday 10 December 2022 - killing 10 people.

Since the explosion, 21 officers have spent months investigating the blast under the name Operation Spire.

More than 700 statements have been taken, nearly 1,300 bits of evidence examined and a similar number of lines of enquiry followed up on.

The three men - who have not been identified pending charges - were arrested between Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 August 2023.

They were interviewed by officers and released on bail as the investigation continues.

Officers say the families of the 10 residents killed have been informed, as have those residents living in temporary accommodation elsewhere as a result of the explosion.

Jersey Police has urged islanders not to speculate on the identities of the men charged, as the case remains a live investigation.

