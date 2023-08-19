A popular Jersey tourist attraction has been closed due to a health and safety issue.

Elizabeth Castle welcomes thousands of visitors each year but Jersey Heritage who run the site say it has been forced to shut during the peak summer season due to circumstances outside of its control.

A technical problem affecting the water supply means toilets and other facilities are currently out of order.

The castle will remain closed until at least Tuesday 22 August whilst the issue is fixed.

No other Jersey Heritage sites are affected and they are open as normal.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: