Jersey residents who can prove they suffered as the result of receiving a vaccination may be able to claim compensation from the UK by "the end of the year", according to the island's Chief Minister.

Deputy Kristina Moore revealed "positive discussions" are ongoing between Jersey's government and British officials about islanders being able to access the national Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme.

It allows people to request compensation of up to £120,000 if they can provide sufficient evidence that they became "severely disabled" as a result of having a jab.

The scheme is currently only open to claims from those who received their vaccination in the UK or the Isle of Man.

Deputy Moore was responding to calls from a Jersey lawyer who publicly challenged the island's government for failing to provide compensation to those injured by vaccinations.

Severe reactions to vaccines are very rare but Advocate Philip Sinel - who lives in London - called for measures to be introduced to "assist those harmed".

He wants Jersey to go further and introduce a separate claims system as he believes the UK scheme does not fairly compensate those affected.

Advocate Philip Sinel wants Jersey to introduce its own separate compensation scheme

If extended to the Channel Islands, the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme would allow people harmed by a number of jabs - including COVID-19, diphtheria, and MMR - to make a claim.

There are strict criteria for proving a "severe disability" with UK government guidelines saying that in order to be eligible, someone has to have been "60% disabled" either mentally or physically.

