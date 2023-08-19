Play Brightcove video

Watch as ITV Channel's Kate Prout unsuccessfully takes part in one of the races

Guernsey's popular 'Donkey Derby' has returned for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

Hundreds of spectators gathered to watch the 52nd edition of races at Saumarez Park with free entry, live music and games on offer.

ITV Channel reporter Kate Prout took part in the media race but came a disappointing last - 10 minutes behind her competitor - with donkey Ned slowing to a walking pace.

Hundreds watched on as children and adults took part in donkey races. Credit: ITV Channel

The lighthearted event is all about raising money for local charities with a dozen experienced donkeys brought over from the UK to take part.

"The donkeys are exceptionally well looked after," Rob Holder, President of the Guernsey Lions group, explained.

"There are no issues on that side of things and they've been coming here for years."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: