The e-commerce giant Amazon says it is "investigating" after customers reported being prevented from having orders delivered to some addresses in Jersey.

Customers living in the Channel Islands took to social media after finding they could no longer buy items sold by the online retailer directly.

Instead, many received the following message, "This item cannot be shipped to your selected delivery location" and were asked to choose another address.

Previously, the message was shown for some items including batteries, perfumes and other liquids which could not be delivered on the now-defunct mail plane that ran daily from the UK.

But over the weekend, many online shoppers found the warning was now being shown on all items being sold by Amazon directly.

Some customers reported seeing the message on all items shipped directly from Amazon.

The disruption sparked fears that recent changes to the island's mail plane service or the government's decision to force large online retailers to charge GST at the point of sale may have led Amazon to withdraw from serving the Channel Islands.

The Jersey Consumer Council says it is "in contact" with the island's government regarding the disruption.

In a statement, the group said: "We are not sure what's going on, but have heard from many islanders that items are suddenly unable to be delivered to Jersey, including items that islanders have set up as repeat orders.

"We are going to be looking into this issue to try and get to the bottom of it."

Amazon has confirmed to ITV News the disruption is being investigated, but no further information about the loss of service has been revealed.

