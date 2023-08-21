A former paramedic who received awards for his work with Jersey's Ambulance Service has been jailed for eight and a half years after pleading guilty to a string of sex offences, including the rape and sexual assault of a vulnerable woman.

David Moody, 60, was sentenced at the island's Royal Court after pleading guilty to three counts of rape, two of sexual assault and one of sexual penetration without consent.

The court heard how Moody left his victim so distressed she now suffers from PTSD-like symptoms and says her life has been "ruined".

Moody has been sentenced to 8.5 years in prison and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

