Addressing the housing crisis was listed as one of the main priorities by Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee in their recently published Government Work Plan.

The plan lays out where the areas of focus should be for funding next year, including housing, building sustainable healthcare, and improving public service infrastructure.

The P&R committee said that the pressure on housing supply and affordability was "the most pressing issue" and that it "significantly contributes to the increasing cost of living in the island".

It also said that providing more housing of "all tenures" would be an important part of delivering on all the objectives of the government work plan.

The plan laid out a number of proposals for addressing the housing crisis, including:

Investing in the regeneration of the Bridge area for new housing and flood defenses.

Laying out the required funding for phase 1 of new building projects recommended by Guernsey's housing plan.

Making plans for sites to be developed by Guernsey Housing association along with with other opportunities for private developers and construction businesses.

Deputy Bob Murray, who is leading P&R's work on the Government Work Plan said: "Accelerating the pace of change in the delivery of public services and the provision of health and social care is critical. So too is investment in the economy and infrastructure".

"This is reflected in the policy letter, and supported by the approach the Committee is setting out to make greater progress on housing supply affordability" he continued.

The proposals of the work plan are due to be debated in the States in October.

