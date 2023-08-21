Money laundering was the most common crime dealt with by Guernsey's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in 2022.

It says it accounted for nearly three quarters of all the offences it received during the year.

The majority of money laundering incidents occurred within the online gambling sector.

However, this is consistent with previous years and a trend the organisation says is improving as there were 28% fewer incidents reported within the industry than in 2021.

The purpose of the FIU is to identify and combat financial risks such as money laundering, terrorist finance and proliferation financing within the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

It does this by gathering and analysing intelligence related to suspected criminal conduct, and collaborating with similar organisations both domestically and internationally.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: