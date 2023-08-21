Woman in hospital after house fire in Guernsey

A woman has been taken to hospital following a house fire in Guernsey.

Crews were called to the home on Lower Hauteville at around 9:45pm last night (20 August).

It is not currently known how the fire started.

Police and fire crews cleared the property but additional residents were unable to return to their home last night.

The current condition of the woman in hospital is unknown.

Lower Hauteville is currently closed to road users.

