More islanders are being encouraged to give feedback on plans to build a fence to protect Jersey's puffins and other native species in Plémont.

The Birds of the Edge Partnership (BOTE) says it wants to hear multiple views so the results are "truly representative of the whole of the island's community".

The proposals are part of ongoing efforts to protect Jersey's puffin population which has plummeted over the last 100 years to less than 10 returning to the island each year to breed.

Without action, there are fears the species will become extinct in the Bailiwick.

The fence would keep rats and other predators away from puffin chicks and eggs to keep them safe while they're so vulnerable.

Those behind the plans says it'll use technology that's been a success in New Zealand and Australia.

For more information, people can attend weekly drop-in sessions at Plémont every Sunday from 10am until midday.

Islanders can look at the demonstration fence currently in place and ask questions about the plans.

The structure would be visible from the coastal footpath immediately east of the Plémont headland, as well as from the top bunker above the Willow Puffins, but it wouldn't cut through any footpaths or public areas.

BOTE Project Officer, Cris Sellares, says: “We would like everyone to participate in this survey, which takes less than 2 minutes to complete, so that we can find out whether our community supports the objectives of this important project.

"We would truly urge anyone interested in our landscapes and wildlife to take part and submit their opinions.

"Equally we would also be delighted to answer any specific questions by emailing us at: enquiries@nationaltrust.je".

