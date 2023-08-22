Amazon has apologised after technical issues blocked some customers in the Channel Islands from making purchases for several days.

Jersey residents reported being unable to order any items to their addresses with JE postcodes, despite recent changes being made to comply with the island's tax rules.

The online retailer has confirmed customers in Jersey are now able to place orders as normal, saying the problem has been fixed.

An Amazon spokesperson told ITV News: "We’re sorry that some customers in Jersey may have temporarily experienced issues while shopping.

"This was a technical issue which has now been resolved."

