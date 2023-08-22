A man with stage 4 terminal cancer has raised nearly £7,000 for Macmillan Jersey by cycling 100km around the island.

Ricky Marques was diagnosed last November with the illness which has spread to both lungs, his lymph nodes, liver and bones.

This means he only has 40% lung capacity - despite this, his family believe the exercise is helping him mentally and physically.

His partner, Nicola Green, says it is important for him to raise funds and awareness.

Ricky has a daughter, 3, who Nicole says is his inspiration and that he wants to leave a positive legacy for her.

