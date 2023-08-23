Tributes have been paid to the ferry crew member who died in an "incident" near Victoria Pier in Jersey's harbour last month.

Bernard Jambon, 63, died in the early hours of Sunday 23 July.

At the time of his death, he had worked for the French ferry operator Manche Îles Express for 45 years.

An obituary published by the company said: "Bernard had been part of our team since 1978" and described him as a "faithful and dedicated" member of the team.

Manche Îles Express also paid tribute in a post on its Facebook page, writing: "It's with great sadness that we write these few words.

"Unanimously appreciated, we will always remember your kindness and good humour. Rest in peace, Bernard... Good wind..."

Bernard's funeral took place on Tuesday 22 August at St Vincent's Cathedral in St Malo.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is ongoing.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: