Jersey charity donates unwanted flowers to residents in care homes

A Jersey charity is encouraging islanders to donate their unwanted flowers so they can give them out to people in care homes.

The group's four volunteers rearrange them in tins before delivering them in one of their cars.

It can mean a lot to those who are given the flowers - one care home resident, Diane Compton, says her donation was "beautiful" and something she will "enjoy very much".

People working in the medical sector say the same.

Derek Brodie from Jersey Hospice, says: "It's all good for the patients and patient care and their holistic approach to their medical side and care".

The actions of the charity has generated traction in the UK, with Queen Camilla now one of the patrons.

Many of the flowers from the Coronation were recycled by the group into donations for people who benefit from them.

