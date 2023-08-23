This video contains flashing images Play Brightcove video

A fisherman spotted 'crystal jellyfish' off Jersey's coast - a rare sighting in Channel Islands' waters

A fisherman has spotted a large swarm of rare jellyfish in the waters between Jersey and Guernsey.

The Aequorea victoria - otherwise called "crystal jellyfish" because of its clear translucent colour - is known for eating other aquatic invertebrates bigger than itself.

The bioluminescent species can glow green or blue due to the proteins it produces and has a typical life expectancy of a few months in the wild.

Their genetic makeup also sees them studied in medical research but the creatures are uncommon in British waters.

It is thought that sightings are more likely due to climate change as warming waters bring previously rare species to local shores.

Crystal jellyfish made up just 3% of total sightings between 2021 and 2022 in the UK, triple the number recorded in the previous Marine Conservation Society survey.

They can be somewhat harmful to humans, although the crystal's sting is mild compared to other jellyfish.

