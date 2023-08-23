Equality campaigners are urgently calling for specific hate crime laws to be introduced in the Channel Islands after a man was assaulted in Jersey earlier this year.

In an attack described as containing "a significant element of homophobia", the unnamed victim was punched by Marcin Skalimowski, 42, in St James' Wine Bar.

After being kicked out, his attacker later returned with a bayonet and fake AK-47 assault rifle.

The court was shown CCTV of the incident where Mr Skalimowski returned with a large black bag and after he knelt down and unzipped it, bouncers pinned him down and the police were called.

He avoided deportation but was sentenced to a year and three months in prison last week after being found guilty of assault and possessing an offensive weapon.

While under interview, Mr Skalimowski said he had "nothing against" gay people but wanted them to keep "themselves to themselves rather than bothering straight people".

A factor of hate crime could lead to stricter punishment in places such as England and Wales where, unlike the Channel Islands, the offences are defined in law.

Vic Tanner-Davy from the equality charity Liberate said: "I think Jersey is way behind the curve in terms of needing it and our stance on the world stage in terms of human rights is severely impacted by the fact that we don't have it."

In England and Wales, any offence directed at someone because of their race, religion, disability, sexual orientation or transgender identity can be prosecuted as a hate crime.

"I've been told to go back to where I come from many times" - Martin Aliga describes the racist abuse he has faced in Jersey

Martin Aliga moved to Jersey 12 years ago and says he has experienced abuse because of his race.

He explained: "I've been told to go back to Africa, for example, in Jersey, I've been told to go back to where I come from many times. I've been ridiculed for just being different, for just being black."

Jersey's government says it is working on a hate crime law to meet international standards and further details will be laid out in 2024 by the Justice & Home Affairs Minister.

