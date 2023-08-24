GCSE students in the Channel Islands have received better results overall than students in England this year.

A larger proportion received a passing grade of a 4 or above (equivalent to a C) with 73.7% of students in Jersey and 73.9% of students in the Bailiwick of Guernsey achieving this, compared with 67.8% of students in England.

This year saw an effort to return to pre-pandemic grading levels in 2019, leading to a slight fall in the proportion of top GCSCE grades awarded nationwide compared to last year.

COVID-19 led to an increase in top grades being awarded UK-wide in 2020 and 2021, with teacher-based assessments replacing exams.

The percentage of Channel island students who achieved a passing grade outperformed the average set in England

Sue Morris, who is headteacher of Grainville school in Jersey, said she felt that this cohort of pupils were faced with a tougher challenge than previous year groups.

"We're going back to 2019 grading but pre-2019 was pre-Covid" she said.

"Children haven't had the experiences that they used to have in education so I do feel they've been disadvantaged."

Verona Tomlin, who is principal of La Mare de Carteret High School in Guernsey said she felt it had been an "uphill battle" this year but that "students had worked really hard".

She added that "the vast majority of students have got the results that we had predicted for them, obviously, we've got students who might be disappointed but we've got college of FE (further education), we've got career services here, and the results don't define them."

"It's five years of experiencing, being part of a school and I hope they've taken more than just the GCSE results." she continued.

