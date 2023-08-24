Ukrainians involved in bomb disposal training will be part of a panel discussion being held on Thursday evening at Jersey Museum to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.

Ben Remfrey and Uliana Yurenko will be joined by the Executive Director of Jersey Overseas Aid, Simon Boas, who will be chairing the event.

They will also explore the impact of the war on the Ukrainian people and Jersey's role in helping them.

To sign up for the event, visit this website.

The event has been organised by the International Cultural Centre Jersey (ICCJ), an organisation that celebrates the richness of Jersey’s diversity.

Jersey's Children's Minister and ICCJ Chair, Deputy Inna Gardiner, says: “Although Jersey has had a Ukrainian community for many years, we know that there are some families who have made Jersey their home as a result of the war with Russia.

"We’ve already seen from the Battle of Flowers how much an exchange of cultures can enrich everyone’s experiences".

