Roisin Gauson gives a rundown of events taking place at the North Show

A rabbit has died after it was badly injured in a suspected break-in overnight at Guernsey's North Show.

The annual agricultural event is on at the Home Farm Field in the parish of Castel, with live music, entertainment and Guernsey's Battle of Flowers taking place.

Two tents at the North Show were badly damaged sometime between the evening of Wednesday 23 August and the morning of Thursday 24 August.

Organiser Emma Sarre said: "Unfortunately people tried to get into two of our tents in the early hours of the morning.

"We had an unfortunate incident in our animal tent, where one of the animals owned by one of our committee members unfortunately had to be put to sleep."

She added it was a "really terrible end" to a "wonderful" first day of the event, saying the organisers have "real sympathy" for the family who own the animal.

Emma Sarre speaks to ITV News Channel about the suspected break-in

Ms Sarre added: "It's frustrating - we go to such lengths to put this show on. It's a community event.

"We want everyone to come along and enjoy it and take part in it - and for something like that to happen, it's just so disappointing."

She called for anyone with information about the incident to "go through the proper channels" and contact Guernsey Police, on 01481 222222.

