Jersey Airport is expected to be busy over the next few days due to the bank holiday weekend.

More than 20,000 passengers are expected between Friday 25 and Tuesday 29 August.

Anyone travelling should arrive earlier than usual, particularly if they're checking in luggage.

Travellers who need special assistance are encouraged to contact their airline directly before arriving at the airport.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that more flights at Jersey Airport are being delayed or cancelled now than they were before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, between April and June, nearly 80% of flights arrived and departed on time - four years on, that number had dropped by ten points.

A shortage of ground staff has been cited as the main reason for avoidable flight disruptions.

Robin MacRae, director at Jersey Airport says: "We have had some challenges, in particular with ground handling here, in terms of our resources.

"That's obviously had an impact in terms of being able to turn the aircraft around.

"We've been supporting Swissport and we're confident now that we are in a much better place in regards to making sure things are going in the right direction."

