Emergency services have been called out to Greve d'Azette to rescue two paddleboarders who were being swept away from the shore.

RNLI lifeguards called for help at around 2pm on Thursday 24 August.

The pair were rescued by Jersey Fire and Rescue's inshore lifeboat and brought safely back to shore.

They were checked over by paramedics and did not require any further treatment.

Coastguard watch officer Will Jackson said: "This afternoon’s incident, when two paddleboarders got into difficulty near Havre des Pas, highlights the importance of checking the conditions and considering the area of the coast you will be setting off from before you take to the water on any kind of small leisure craft.

"Conditions can also change suddenly while you are out, so it’s important to have a way of calling for help, and the appropriate safety equipment, in case you find yourself in difficulty."

