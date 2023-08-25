Jersey Football Association has received funding from the states to help them increase the number of women and girls playing the sport locally.

The association says they will appoint a development officer who will aim to enhance the provision of women's football on the island as well as supporting existing clubs.

The announcement comes after England's Lionesses played in the FIFA Women's World Cup final last week.

In a statement, the chief executive officer of Jersey FA, David Kennedy said they were "incredibly thankful" for the funding they have been granted.

"We want to ensure that every women or girl inspired by the Lionesses has the chance to play football locally, enhancing both their physical and mental health" he continued.

Deputy Lucy Stephenson, the assistant economic development minister with a responsibility for sport, said the funding would help make the sport "inclusive for female players, regardless of cost, players' ethnicity or family status".

