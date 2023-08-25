Police seek witnesses after person hit by car in Jersey

Police in Jersey are appealing for witnesses after a person was struck by a car and injured on Thursday.

The incident happened on the junction of Charles Street and Bath Street when a dark grey Toyota Prius hit a pedestrian crossing the road at 10:55 on Thursday 24 August.

The person who was hit by the vehicle is said to have sustained "minor bruising" and was carrying "large sheets of wood" at the time of the incident.

Police say they are particularly interested to speak to the driver of a black Range Rover who was driving along Bath Street at the time of the collision who had to stop their car.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to get in touch with Jersey Police on 01534 612612.

