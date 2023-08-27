Play Brightcove video

Fred Dimbleby joins those taking part

More than 500 people have joined in a Muddy Fun Run for charity.

The annual Jersey event sees competitors of all ages take on the 3.5-kilometre course with 21 obstacles to overcome.

The run raises thousands for local charities. Credit: ITV Channel

It has been running since 2019 and is organised by the local Lions Club.

Organiser Chris Palmer explained: "We should've raised about £7,500 for local good causes and it's great that everyone had such a good time."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: