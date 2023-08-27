Jersey's government has started a new campaign to recruit more foster carers for teenagers.

It says they can sometimes be overlooked by the care system and are urging more people to come forward.

The fostering team adds that anyone who successfully applies will be given full training and support.

Ceira, 22, was fostered for six months when she was 16.

She explained: "Having somewhere that I knew I was going to bed at night and where I knew someone was going to smile at me when I was walking out the door to school in the morning made all the difference.

“You don’t need to be perfect. You just need to be human and caring and with these combined, you have the potential to be a foster carer. That’s all you’ve got to do".

Anyone who is interested in becoming a foster carer can find out more by emailing fosteringandadoption@health.gov.je.

