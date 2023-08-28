Flights coming in and out of the Channel Islands have been delayed on Monday due to a technical issue in the UK.

While it's being fixed, air traffic control has restricted UK flight traffic.

However, according to Jersey Airport, no flights have been cancelled and travellers are still advised to arrive at the normal time for their trip.

The delays come during one of the busiest weekends of the year for Jersey Airport.

More than 20,000 passengers were expected between Friday 25 and tomorrow (Tuesday 29 August).