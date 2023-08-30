The amount of children across the Channel Islands who have been prescribed ADHD medication has risen sharply.

More than 160 children aged 16 and under were given medication for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD, in Jersey and Guernsey during 2022 - almost triple the number that received them in 2018.

Although the data from 2018 does not include electronic prescriptions, the upward trend remains clear.

In 2019, there were 96 children aged 16 and under who were given ADHD medication across Jersey and Guernsey - that number reached 167 in 2022.

Children aged 16 and under who have been prescribed ADHD medication in the Channel Islands:

56 children 2018

167 children 2022

ADHD can be treated with medication to relieve symptoms, which can include impulsiveness and difficulty with concentration.

Medication can also allow those diagnosed with the condition to better function in day-to-day life, helping someone feel calmer and able to learn new things, although it is not a permanent cure and other behavioural treatments are recommended in combination.

Dr Jon Wilson, a leading consultant psychiatrist who has worked in the Channel Islands, says he is not surprised by the increase in prescriptions.

He explained: "In some states in America, up to 30% of children are being medicated.

"What I would say is for the small number of people that need medication, it can be a good thing but it's important to do a very comprehensive assessment to show that you are in that group."

