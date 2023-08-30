Guernsey Police are urging motorists to check their cars for signs of a break-in after three reported thefts from vehicles in the north of the island.

Hundreds of pounds is understood to be amongst the items stolen and officers believe the incidents between Bordeaux and Grandes Maison Road are linked.

Further attempted car break-ins in the Bordeaux area are also being looked into.

The police add that similar incidents have been reported in recent months and are asking drivers to take extra care by locking their vehicles at all times and not leaving valuables in plain sight.

Anyone with information or any relevant CCTV footage is being asked to contact officers on 01481 222222 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously through 0800 555 111.

