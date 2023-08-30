Mysterious orb appears on Jersey's north coast

Islanders have been left puzzled after a mysterious metal orb appeared overnight on Jersey's north coast.

The object has been cornered off with yellow tape which reads 'caution' and a small parachute was found beside it.

Passers-by came across the unusual sight near the radio towers at Les Platons.

The orb has since been revealed to to be the creation of a Jersey artist, Rachel Ara.

The space age sculpture is part of an upcoming exhibition with Arthouse Jersey titled "No Place Like Home" which is due to start on 6 September.

A number of people took to social media earlier to speculate on the origin of the object with suggestions ranging from an extraterrestrial craft to a Chinese spy balloon.

