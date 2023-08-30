Reports shine light on toxic spat between two Jersey politicians

Jersey politicians will debate whether to formally condemn Deputy Max Andrews after he was found to have breached the Code of Conduct for States Members.

Deputy Andrews, who represents St Helier North, was investigated by the Commissioner for Standards after complaints were made about his behavior towards Deputy Moz Scott who he reportedly called a "silly cow".

A report by the commissioner found that he also bought her "inappropriate" gifts including Chanel perfume, Molton Brown bath oil, Jo Malone room spray and an "inordinately expensive" box of chocolates.

Deputy Max Andrews was first elected in 2022. Credit: ITV Channel TV

However, she was also found to have breached the Code of Conduct by swearing at him on two occasions.

Both will now be asked to apologise to the States Assembly, while the Privileges and Procedures Committee has called for a Vote of Censure in Deputy Andrews.

PPC Chair, Constable Karen Shenton-Stone, told ITV News: "It's not a great look and very unedifying. It's been a difficult time and I'm hoping with this, it will be dealt with and we will draw a line under it and move on."

The vote will take place during on Tuesday 12th September.

