The management of Jersey Zoo has responded to serious concerns published by an ex-employee on social media.

Joya Ghose, a former Animal Records Officer with the organisation, accused the Zoo of fostering a "toxic culture" and referenced instances of bullying towards staff, also raising issues about poor animal welfare and unsafe conditions.

In a statement, the Board of Trustees for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust which oversees the Zoo, said: "The board deplores malicious or ill-founded accusations against individuals who care passionately for our animals".

It added that after they had received the letter from the former staffer "a full review of the alleged animal welfare and staff well-being concerns took place at a meeting of the Trust's Audit and Risk Committee" in March.

It said the entire committee which includes independent experts were "fully satisfied" with the review's conclusions and have no concerns.

The statement explains that the States' Vet Animal Health and Welfare Team carries out inspections "frequently" in the zoo and has found "no concerns in terms of animal welfare."

It continued that the team had been invited to visit the Zoo on Wednesday 29 August following the claims made by the author of the online letter and that "they did not highlight any welfare concerns for sloths, goats and aardvarks, which are the focus of the author's concerns".

