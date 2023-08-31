Guernsey Ports significantly increase mooring costs for vessels to balance books
Mooring costs are set to rise significantly in Guernsey over the next three years.
Owners of the largest vessels will see the annual price of a berth within marinas increase by almost £5,000 by 2026, nearly double the current amount.
Small boats will see the lowest hike of 50% across the same period, still adding around £500 to their yearly bill.
Guernsey Ports has defended the new tariffs, saying that the current pressures on public finances mean the existing charges are unsustainable as they try to become self-sufficient from taxpayer funding.
It adds that Covid is having a lasting financial impact with passenger numbers at the harbours and airports still around 15% below pre-pandemic levels.
Commercial passenger, ship and aircraft fees generate two-thirds of the Ports' income.
A package of changes including the increased mooring charges are expected to bring in an extra £8 million a year from 2026.
