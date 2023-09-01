Members of Jersey's community have rallied around a family to make their home more accessible for a man diagnosed with stage four cancer.

After his wife posted on Facebook asking if any plumbers or builders were available to help, she was inundated by islanders offering their skills and support, all free of charge.

The dad-of-two is spending some time in hospice, and his wife wants their home to be easy for him to live in when he returns on Monday.

The family, who want to remain anonymous, say they've been taken aback by the generosity of others.

Once the plumbers and decorators arrived, they also offered to redecorate the living room for the man's return.

His wife told ITV news she "was just looking for someone to do the work quickly to make him comfortable for when he comes home but was blown away by the love and generosity, even just the messages of thoughtfulness at this difficult time."

Local plumber Briony Price says she saw the Facebook post and thought "it's nice to be able to do something for someone that needs a helping hand."

"We've had family members who have gone through hospice, we know it's really hard and they've got a young family," she added.

"There was something about it that pulled at the heart strings and while we were in a position to help out so why not."

Luis and Briony are two of many islanders who sprang into action to help the family. Credit: ITV Channel

Luis Rodrigues works as a decorator, and says he cleared his schedule and offered his services as soon as he saw the Facebook post.

"You never know when it might be me, or a family member or my partner that this could happen to one day.

"It's great to see the community come together and everyone help out."

