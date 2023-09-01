Social housing is now accessible for more people in Jersey after a change to the Affordable Housing Gateway criteria.

People over the age of 35 who do not have children are now eligible to apply, and income thresholds have increased to help more islanders access affordable housing.

Anyone who qualifies for two-, three- and four- bedroom homes can access social housing if they earn up to £61,956 per year (single applicant and one child) and up to £92,079 per year (joint applicant and three or more children).

Separated families with a "second" household can now apply for a home with another bedroom so a child can stay over.

Grandparents who care for grandchildren with additional needs can also apply to move to a two-bedroom home due to the criteria changes.

The Minister for Housing and Communities, Deputy David Warr, said: “As Andium Homes continues on its journey to deliver 3,000 new homes by 2030, we are now in a position to start relaxing some of the criteria around social rented housing and I’m absolutely committed to better supporting those who are struggling.

"There are many Islanders who don’t have the advantage of family money, family property or the ‘bank of mum and dad’ and it’s a priority for me to ensure that they are not left behind and have a bright future living here in Jersey.”

