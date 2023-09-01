A man who was arrested after a Jersey father and son died in a road traffic collision remains on bail, almost a month after his arrest.

Dean and Charlie Lowe were killed after being struck by a vehicle on Rue de Fauvic in Grouville on Saturday 5 August.

Following the incident, a 28-year-old man was arrested for causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop and report.

A team of nine police officers have been assigned to the investigation which has been named 'Operation Doric'.

Since the collision, officers have completed 94 lines of inquiry and are currently following 27 more.

They have gathered CCTV footage from 69 premises in the area and have recorded 88 witness accounts.

Whilst the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information that could assist them to contact them on 01534 612612 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: