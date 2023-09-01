Passengers flying with British Airways (BA) will now be required to show photographic identification on all domestic flights.

A passport is not needed to travel to, or within, the UK on BA flights - but one type of photographic ID is now essential.

Acceptable forms of ID include a full or provisional driving license, an EU national identity card and a passport.

Until now, passengers with hand luggage only, who had checked-in online, could pass through departures and arrivals without photographic ID.

The changes of policy do not impact children under the age of 16 - who are not required to show any identification to travel on domestic flights.

Instead their accompanying adult must confirm their identity alongside their own photographic ID.

If alone, children aged 14 and 15 will need to show photographic ID on domestic flights.

The new rules will come into effect from 1 September 2023, and more information and full details of BA's travel requirements can be found here.

